Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron Reuniting After Sami Miro?: She’d Be ‘Playing With Fire’

REX/Shutterstock

Would Vanessa Hudgens risk her happy romance with Austin Butler for another shot at love with Zac Efron? A new report reveals the ‘Baywatch’ hottie is pursuing his former flame — but will she fall for him again? Here’s what we know!

Zac Efron, 28, just split with model Sami Miro, 28, and he’s now reportedly making “sappy calls” to his ex-girlfriend and High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, 27. No offense to Vanessa’s current love Austin Butler, 24, but we’d kill for a Zanessa reunion. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’d be taking a major risk giving him another shot.

Zac has been seriously bringing the sex appeal since, well, forever. And his bod has only gotten more fire since he signed on for the Baywatch reboot. But unfortunately for Zac, his perfect pecs are no guarantee that he can win Vanessa back. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Vanessa still has a lot of animosity towards Zac. He treated her like crap at the end of their relationship.”

“She and Austin are solid, but letting Zac back in her world would be playing with fire — he was her first big love. She swears she’d never take him back, but that’s easier said than done with a guy like Zac. He can be very charming.” So, yes, there is hope for all of us Zanessa shippers, but Zac is going to have to work hard for it.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

According to the report in OK! magazine, Zac has been making some effort — well, that is if you count “sappy phone calls”. The report claims he’s been calling Vanessa and complaining about his heartache over his recent split with Sami. It’s not exactly the stuff romance movies are made of, but it’s enough to upset her adoring boyfriend Austin. Yes that’s right, the Carrie Diaries hottie is threatened by Zac and has asked Vanessa to stop taking his calls. Is it just us, or is Vanessa the luckiest girl in Hollywood right about now? Two genetically blessed babes fighting over her — you go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Vanessa should hang up the phone on Zac? Or should she give him another shot? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.