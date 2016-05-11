Patrick Dempsey Begging Shonda Rhimes For TV Role: Return To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

REX Shutterstock

The world hasn’t seen the last of McDreamy! Okay, so maybe we have, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Patrick Dempsey on TV. The actor, who’s character was killed off of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ is begging Shonda Rhimes to give him a juicy part according to a new report.

Patrick Dempsey, 50, wants to return to television, but he needs Shonda Rhimes‘, 46, help to do it! His character Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy was killed off in 2015, and since then, Patrick hasn’t done a whole lot in the acting world. However, he’s hoping to make a return to Shondaland, and he’s ready to reform his bad boy ways to do it!

“Patrick heard that Shonda is working on a new show, and is hoping to be considered for a big role,” a source spilled to InTouch magazine. The actor left the Grey’s Anatomy on less than great terms, and everyone was quite surprised when his beloved character was killed off the show.

Grey’s Anatomy has been doing just fine without the handsome star, so he probably doesn’t have a lot of clout to pull with Shonda. Looks like she’ll have to make an informed decision based on whether he has truly changed. Considering there was a lot of speculation that his character was killed off because Shonda hated him, it is unclear whether she would want to hire him again, let alone make him the star!

“Patrick knows he made a lot of people on the set unhappy back then, but he’s gone through a lot of counseling since, and is prepared to be responsible for his actions,” the insider added. People can change, and if the fact that him and his wife were able to reconcile and call off their divorce is any indication, then maybe Patrick truly has.

Shonda has always seemed far more interested in the art than the drama of it all, so maybe she’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. What a turn of events that would be if Patrick were able to star in his own show. Talk about a comeback! We’re rooting for you, McDreamy!

Do you want to see Patrick back on TV again, HollywoodLifers? Tell us below!

