Are You A Selena Gomez Or A Katy Perry? QUIZ

Selena Gomez and Katy Perry are part of Hollywood’s hottest new love triangle — but which famous singer are you more like? Take our quiz to find out which of Orlando Bloom’s ladies is totally your spirit animal!

There’s a lot of similarities between Selena Gomez, 23, and Katy Perry, 31 — including, it seems, their attraction to Orlando Bloom! — but the ladies also have some differences, too. Find out which gorgeous gal you’re more similar to by taking our quiz right here!

Even though Katy is in a relationship with Orlando, the actor has been close to Selena for quite some time, and there’s been rumors of a romantic connection between them in the past. Things were taken to the next level after the 23-year-old’s May 6 concert in Las Vegas, though, when she was photographed ALL over Orly at Light Nightclub!

The photos aren’t 100% proof that he was being unfaithful to Katy, but it does seem like the two just couldn’t keep their hands off each other during the night out. And, unfortunately, the “Roar” singer is putting most of the blame on Sel rather than her boyfriend.

“Katy is leaning toward trusting Orlando and is thinking that he did nothing wrong, even though the pictures appear to show something different,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is currently more pissed at Selena and wants her to stay away from Orlando at all costs.”

But it’s not looking good for Katy if she’s hoping these two will end their friendship for her. As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, Selena and Orlando’s chemistry has been “off the charts” for years, and they’ve always acted flirty when they’re together. YIKES!

Alright, so are you more a Selena or more of a Katy? Answer the six questions above to find out right now and make sure you let us know your results in the comments section below!

Are you Team Katy or Team Selena on this one, HollywoodLifers?