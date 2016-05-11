Justin Bieber May Have To ‘Cancel Tour’ Over Exhausting Schedule

Oh no! Justin Bieber’s grueling tour schedule is really taking a toll on the singer. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that if he can’t get his exhaustion under control, it could spell disaster for his upcoming shows!

Something’s clearly been “off” with Justin Bieber, 22, lately, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned it’s because the poor guy is so run down from his hectic touring schedule that he’s totally unable to sleep. If he can’t get some much-needed rest soon, he may have to do the unthinkable and cancel some tour stops!

Listen Purpose

“Justin is tired and having trouble sleeping and that is the reason he has been behaving so strange lately. He is in a different time zone every few days and the jet lag is preventing him from getting proper rest,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That explains his recent outbursts to fans about not wanting to ever have his picture taken with them, as well as why suddenly he broke down in tears in the middle of a Philadelphia concert. The poor guy is just completely spent!

“Life on the road is tough and lonely for him. He is struggling to stay connected to friends and family and also maintain a heathy routine of diet and exercise. Without those simple things he can’t sleep well,” our insider adds. Stream Justin’s music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

“Justin is working hard, putting on huge shows, traveling lots and as a result he has come off the rails a bit during his tour. The guy is tired. He aspires to finish the many months of hard work and concert dates in front of him, but he may have to cancel tour dates if he can’t get a handle on his exhaustion. Some changes in his life have to be made ASAP,” our source adds. Yikes, his situation sounds pretty dire!

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

After Justin wraps up his second night in Boston May 11, he heads to Canada for five more shows before getting a three-week break starting after his May 19 concert in his native Toronto. Hopefully being back home near his family and getting some much-needed time off will help get his energy back, because once he hits the road again on June 11, he’s going to be criss crossing the U.S. nonstop until July 19.

Then in August he heads overseas with concerts in Europe that will take him nearly to the end of 2016. We’re sure he wouldn’t want to let his Beliebers down by having to cancel any tour dates, but his work schedule is completely insane!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will be able to maintain the stamina to finish up his tour? Or do you think he’ll end up cancelling some shows or end it early?