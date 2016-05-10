Courtesy of Instagram

Does Justin Bieber have a new girlfriend? Kylie Jenner’s BFF Pia Mia released a new song titled after the ‘Sorry’ singer, and she dropped plenty of hints that they’re dating. Take a listen and see what you think!

Pia Mia could be the next Selena Gomez, and not because she’s a singer! The 19-year-old alluded to being in a relationship with the one and only Justin Bieber, 22, in a new track cryptically titled “Justin Bieber.” If that doesn’t make the song telling enough, the entire tune is about dating someone — is there something Justin has been keeping from us?!

LISTEN Purpose

Before getting into the chorus, Pia sings, “We don’t have to worry about playing games/Cause you know that we got something that don’t need a name.” Okay, so Pia may not be official with the Biebs, but it sure sounds like there’s something going on…especially after hearing the chorus!

“Long as there’s no pressure/No I don’t want no pressure/But we could test the waters and let it be whatever/Long as there’s no pressure,” Pia sings in the love song. “I’m not trying to be the only one who’s trying to have some fun/Just wanna do what the hell we wanna/I don’t wanna get tied up no more love I’m tired/Only gets better when there’s no, no, no pressure.” Listen to the entire track below!

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Hold up — this song majorly reminds us of one of Justin’s Purpose tracks. JB happens to have a song titled “No Pressure,” in which he’s singing about the exact same situation: A no-strings relationship. So while it may sound like Pia’s new track is about Justin, it may just be that she was inspired by the Biebs’ song to create this one! Remember Taylor Swift‘s song Tim McGraw that wasn’t actually about Tim? Same kinda deal…

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

Considering both Pia and Justin are seemingly single, there is still a chance that “Justin Bieber” really is about him (even though she never actually says his name in the song). But with the way Justin has continued to long for Selena, it doesn’t exactly seem like he’s interested in dating someone else. Whoever “Justin Bieber” is about, Pia’s latest track is quite the catchy slow jam that we’ll be playing on repeat — even if it’s not about the Biebs!

Do you think Pia is actually singing about JB in her “Justin Bieber” track, HollywoodLifers? Would they make a cute couple? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.