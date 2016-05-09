Selena Gomez Fans Take Her Side In Dissing Justin Bieber — See Supportive Tweets

Courtesy of Instagram

Forget Captain America and Iron Man — the real Civil War is between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fans! The Jelenators are backing up Selena after she ripped up someone’s ‘marry Justin’ sign in concert, and they’re doing it fiercely. Click through to see their supportive tweets!

Selena Gomez, 23, is feeling the girl power from her fans, who have flocked to Twitter to rave about her epic concert move. Selena demanded a fan walk through the crowd to the stage during her May 8 concert, hand her over their sign that said “Marry Justin Please” and then ripped it up right in front of them!

Selena’s fans are furious with the person who dared make that “Marry Justin Please” sign for the Fresno concert. What was that person even thinking? In the video, in which you can see the fan regretting all their life’s choices leading up to that moment, Selena looks absolutely livid. She clearly doesn’t want people to be fixated on Jelena when she’s putting on the concert of a lifetime! SEE THE VIDEO HERE!

Maybe the fan put two and two together when they heard Selena sing “Feel Me”, her new song that seems to be about Justin Bieber, 22. The lyrics are about a tumultuous relationship, and you know she’s had quite a lot of experience with that! Still — bad move making the Justin sign, kid!

Me @ the person who brought that "Marry Justin" sign at Selena's concert pic.twitter.com/nwNbtUq2hu — C (@ImTeamGomez) May 9, 2016

😂😂😂😂👏🏼 Yass @selenagomez you go girl why the hell would anyone hold up a sign saying marry Justin. You should've set fire to that paper — selena☽ (@shadesoflarry) May 9, 2016

Selena's tour is about celebrating her revival and success. Justin isn't a part of it. Whoever brought the Marry Justin sign is just stupid. — ️ (@jelengend) May 9, 2016

Im Jelena af and I can't even understand why someone would be dumb enough to bring a "marry Justin" sign to Selena's REVIVAL concert… smh. — ️ (@jelengend) May 9, 2016

Why would you bring a poster about Justin to Selena's concert, it's the one place where she can forget about drama and focus on music — Justin Bieber ✨ (@badlandsbiebs) May 9, 2016

glad selena crumpled up the sing that said "marry justin", she's so over justin when will jelenators — ㅤ (@biebshim) May 9, 2016

Calling Selena childish because she does not appreciate someone holding up a "MARRY JUSTIN" sign at her tour when she moved on from him. — jam (@thegomezarmy) May 9, 2016

While Selena certainly wasn’t feeling the Justin love at her concert, he was certainly thinking about her! Justin was overheard at an NYC tattoo parlor on May 6 (the place where he got his face tattoo!), leaving an encouraging voicemail for someone that sounded a lot like Selena! It was the first night of her tour, after all!

HollywoodLifers, are you on Team Selena or Team Justin? Tell us in the comments!

