Did Justin Bieber leave Selena Gomez scarred for life? When she discussed her dating life in a new interview, Selena admitted that she can’t trust anyone anymore. Read what she had to say right here!

Selena Gomez has a major dating guard up, and it’s all thanks to Justin Bieber! The 23-year-old singer may be completely moved on from the Biebs, 21, but he apparently left a lasting impact on her — and not in a positive way. Sel revealed that even in her post-Justin days, she doesn’t find anyone trustworthy anymore!

LISTEN Revival

“I’ve been dating. I’ve been having the best time,” Selena told Marie Claire. “But I don’t trust anybody, so dating can only be fun if I know I’m going to have fun.”

You go, Selena! Even if she is a little skeptical of every guy she meets, it sounds like she isn’t completely going to let her ex get to her. Besides, Selena has said before that she is “beyond done” talking about Justin, so maybe he isn’t even the sole reason she doesn’t trust anyone! Stream Selena’s music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

No matter who or what it is that made Selena put such a guard up, she’s looking more fierce than ever as a result of her “don’t trust anybody” philosophy. With her Revival tour just kicking off on May 6, she’s proving that point even further in concert!

And when it comes to her love life, Sel may not have any one guy right now, but she is certainly having fun flirting — just like she said! She’s been rumored to be dating sexy singer Charlie Puth and hunky businessman Samuel Krost in recent months, and we’re sure she constantly has hot men courting her all the time. Justin who?

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Considering Selena hasn’t officially dated anyone since Justin, though, it seemed like she was still hung up on the Biebs. But now that we know she literally can’t trust anyone, maybe it’s the complete opposite — Sel doesn’t want JB back, she’s waiting to find someone who will actually earn her trust!

What do you think of Selena’s dating philosophy, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’s still secretly hung up on Justin? Tell us below!