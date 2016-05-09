Khloe Kardashian Heartbroken Over Lamar Odom Drinking Again: Tweets ‘People Disappoint’

Oh no! Khloe Kardashian is totally devastated that estranged hubby Lamar Odom is drinking again after substance abuse nearly killed him. Now she’s making her feelings known how she completely disapproves of his shocking actions.

Yikes! Khloe Kardashian, 31, is shaking her head just like the rest of us after Lamar Odom, 36, was photographed day drinking booze on Mother’s Day despite the fact that his brain hasn’t totally recovered from his near fatal drug overdose. Keep reading for how she let the world know how incredibly disappointed she is in his dangerous and selfish ways.

Khloe tweeted “SMH” followed by “Hummmmmm… People disappoint,” after photos emerged of Lamar drinking what looks to be a dark liquor on Mother’s Day afternoon. After all Khloe did to help him miraculously recover from an almost deadly overdose, it must be killing her to see him slowly slipping back into his partying ways that almost took his life. We’re shaking our heads too, Khloe!

What’s even more alarming is the timing of the drinking photo coincided with the May 8 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians about Lamar making his first public appearance since almost dying. In it, we got our first look at when he was at his worst in the hospital, with a photo showing his motionless body with all kinds of tubes in his mouth and nose. It’s pretty clear that he needed assistance just to even breathe! The alarming pic is proof how his recovery from that dire situation is such a miracle, and Khloe played such a huge part in getting him to where he’s able to walk and talk again.

SMH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 9, 2016

Hummmmmm… People disappoint — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 9, 2016

What’s even sadder is that Khloe was tweeting during the episode before she learned of Lamar’s hitting the bottle again and brought up how he’s still in recovery from his overdose. She reminded everyone that, “People need to remember that Lamar looks great but his brain is still processing and healing. Even today. He’s still healing on the inside.” Booze is the absolute last thing a healing brain needs and it’s so shocking that Lammy’s hitting the bottle and causing himself further damage!

HollywoodLifers, should Khloe cut off contact with Lamar if he continues drinking?