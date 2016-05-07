Doris Roberts’ Cause Of Death: Why The ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Died Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

The world lost a beloved TV icon in Doris Roberts on April 17, and we finally know why she passed away. Find out the cause of her death right here.

Everybody Loves Raymond star Doris Roberts died at the age of 90 on April 17 at the age of 90, and we are heartbroken at the loss. Read on to see why the actress, who most famously portrayed Raymond’s mom Marie, passed on.

Doris’ death certificate, filed by the LA County Court, was obtained by TMZ, and it has been revealed that the beloved actress passed away from a massive stroke. Doris had apparently been fighting hypertension for years prior to her death, but the immediate cause of death was “large hemorrhagic cerebrovascular accident” — the medical term for having a stroke. May she rest in peace.

Doris had an incredible career, during which she won five Emmy Awards (four for her role on Everybody Loves Raymond). Her fifth Emmy was for playing a homeless woman on St. Elsewhere. She also had roles in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), and Grandma’s Boy (2006). She is survived by her son, Michael Cannata Jr., and she has three grandchildren. Our hearts go out to them during this difficult time.

Many celebs have spoken out in reaction to Doris’ passing — Ray Romano told HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site Deadline, “Doris Roberts had an energy and a spirit that amazed me. She never stopped. Whether working professionally or with her many charities, or just nurturing and mentoring a green young comic trying to make it as an actor, she did everything with such a grand love for life and people and I will miss her dearly.”

CBS also said in an official statement that “to those who worked with her, Doris will be remembered for lighting up every room she walked into with an unparalleled combination of energy, humor, warmth and even a little bit of grit…she will be greatly missed. Truly, Everybody Loved Doris”. Doris was an inspiration to many and will definitely be missed.

