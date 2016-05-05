Selena Gomez Flaunts My Little Pony Tattoo In Post Met Gala Outfit — Real Or Fake?

OMG! New ink alert. Selena Gomez stepped out in NYC looking hot as usual, but what’s that we see? Could that happened to be a new tat that looks a lot like a certain ‘little’ friend?

Selena Gomez, 23, stepped out for a stroll around NYC after the Met Gala, and you know, she felt like showing a bit of skin. While she looked absolutely flawless in her more casual attire, we couldn’t help but notice the new tattoo that looked a lot like My Little Pony. But did she really go under the needle?!

“Same Old Love” singer was caught in a pair of boyfriend jeans and a semi-see through top with a green trench. And right beneath her shirt, on her left hip was a peep of the pony tattoo. The pony appears to be Vinyl Scratch, who is the one known for wearing sunglasses and having great musical talent, according to People.

Naturally, fans have totally been freaking out on social media, questioning whether it is real or not. Although Selena hasn’t been too open about loving the animated character, she has been vocal about her love for ink. In fact, she admitted to being “addicted” to the art form in her interview with Refinery29.

The Revival Tour star has four known tattoos, including a music note, a Roman numeral, Arabic writing on her back, and “God Who Strengthens Me” on her right hip.

Not so fast though! While Sel is all about the permanent ink, she is also a fan of temporary tattoos as well. A couple of weeks ago, she revealed that her Revival Tour merch would include temporary tats similar to the ones she has inked on her.

The verdict is still out on whether this new tat brings the “Hands To Myself” artist to five tattoos, but we have a feeling it’s fake. Selly was probably having a girls’ night with bestie Taylor Swift, 26, and the rest of her girl squad and decided to have fun with some body art. We’ll just have to see if it disappears in a week.

