‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Husband Roger Mathews Welcome Baby Boy

It’s Cinco de baby for Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, who just got the best early Mother’s Day present ever as she and hubby Roger Mathews welcomed their first son into the world on May 5.

Congratulations are in store for former Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 30, as she’s a new mom all over again! She and her husband Roger Mathews, 41, have a brand new precious little boy, adding to their family that includes one-year-old daughter Meilani, and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled!

Jenni’s rep confirmed that she gave birth to “a healthy baby boy today at 6:03 p.m. EST.,” and told E! that “both mom and the baby are doing great.” That has to be the world’s greatest pre-Mother’s Day gift, having a brand new bouncing baby come into the world. She’ll definitely have plenty of love and celebration come May 8!

The pair shocked guests at their Oct. 18 wedding when during the reception, they revealed to all their friends and family that baby number two was on the way! “This was one of the hardest secrets to keep but it was one of the most memorable parts of our wedding!” Jenni told E! at the time. “The reaction from everyone was priceless. Roger and I only told our publicist and our nanny that we were expecting, so to watch everyone’s face when Roger announced it was priceless.”

It’s crazy to think that former wild child Jenni is now a mother of two, as we got to know her for her hard partying ways on MTV’s The Jersey Shore way back in 2009. While she’s completely cleaned up her act and is a happily married mom these days, it’s only fitting that she would give birth on Cinco de Mayo. At least she’ll have an excuse to throw some crazy birthday parties for her son when he gets older!

