Security camera’s at Prince’s home reportedly captured the moments leading up to his tragic death in an elevator…and it was not a pretty scene. The footage shows Prince overdosing on drugs, which he was reportedly taking to cope with an alleged AIDS diagnosis, according to a new report. WHOA.

Officials are working hard to determine Prince’s cause of death, and security footage from Paisley Park has reportedly confirmed that drugs were involved, a new report claims. Police reportedly obtained video of the singer at his home in the moments before he died, and one clip allegedly shows him popping prescription pills.

“The truth is, he knew he had only a few months to live,” the National Enquirer reports, adding that the singer had allegedly been diagnosed with AIDS a few months earlier. “He didn’t want to die a slow, lingering death. He cleared the property at Paisley park, then ate a bottle of pills the night before he was found collapsed and dead in the elevator. The tapes show all this.”

Officials have confirmed that they’re considering overdose as a possible cause of death. However, it will take weeks for the toxicology reports to be complete, so we won’t know the actual cause of death for quite some time.

A warrant has been obtained for police to investigate the compound, however, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the Sheriff’s office is keeping all evidence under lock. The mag reports that hundreds of pills disappeared from Paisley Park before police arrived, and that a cover-up is allegedly suspected.

Prince reportedly contracted HIV in the 90s, but rather than taking medication, he chose to let God “save” him, based on his beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness. The disease allegedly developed into full-blown AIDS six months ago, which is reportedly why the singer had been taking such high amounts of painkillers.

Just one week before his death, Prince’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing because he had allegedly overdosed on Percocet and had to be administered a “save shot” to keep him alive. We will, of course, make sure to update you when the official cause of death is finally revealed.

Do you believe that Prince could’ve overdosed, HollywoodLifers?