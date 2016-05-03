Rob Pattinson & Kristen Stewart ‘Embrace’ At Met Gala: What Did FKA Twigs Think?

R-Patz and K-stew reunite! The former lovers didn’t just run into each other at the 2016 Met Gala, but they apparently even shared a sweet ’embrace.’ How did Rob’s fiancée, FKA Twigs, feel about this reunion?

There may have been some serious drama on the Met Gala red carpet! Both Kristen Stewart, 26, and Robert Pattinson, 29, happened to attend the May 2 fashion affair, which could’ve easily made for one uncomfortable night as Rob brought FKA Twigs, 28, to the ball. Instead of feeling awkward, though, an insider tell us the exes were excited to see each other — but FKA might not have been so pleased!

“[Kristen] was just overjoyed to see Rob. They both were happy to see each other. It had been such a long time. Kristen and Rob gave each other a big hug,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob and Kristen were genuinely happy to see each other. Maybe a little too happy for Tahliah’s liking.”

While it doesn’t sound like any relationship drama actually ensued during or after the Met Gala, FKA (whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett) was probably a little caught off guard by how much her man enjoyed seeing his ex. But our source did mention that everyone acted very sweet during the encounter, and at one point, Kristen embraced FKA too! Maybe there weren’t any hard feelings after all?

Stream FKA’s music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

Besides, Rob had his hands all over FKA throughout the night, even right in front of Kristen. And considering Kristen has been spotted flaunting major PDA with her new girlfriend, SoKo — who is “very, very, very in love” with K-Stew — FKA seemingly had nothing to worry about anyway!

Not so fast, though. Although they’re seemingly in their own happy relationships, Kristen and Rob were sporting the same hoop earrings on the Met Ball red carpet, which had Robsten fans totally freaking out. It practically looked as if Rob and Kristen still have a piece of each other and aren’t afraid to hide it! See where their love story began by joining Amazon Prime for free and watching Twilight right here!

Between their matching earrings and their excitement to see each other, we wouldn’t blame FKA for being at least a little upset about Rob and Kristen’s reunion. But let’s not forget, she is the one with the ring on her finger!

HollywoodLifers, do you think FKA should be worried about Rob seeing Kristen again? Do you hope Rob will break up with FKA to get back with Kristen? Tell us below!