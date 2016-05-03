Emma Stone At Met Ball: Shows Off Dark Hair Makeover

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone showed off her dark hair makeover at the Met Gala, in New York City on May 2. Get the exact details on her hair and makeup below!

We know and love Emma Stone, 27, as a redhead, but this dark brown makeover really suits her. Her hair was super shiny, styled in retro curls at the Ball. Copy her look with products from the drugstore below!

Mara Roszak, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist, told us about the inspiration: “Emma wore this gorgeous white, flowy Prada gown with sharp gun metal details for an ethereal yet edgy look. We wanted the hair to have a strong, powerful presence.”

Emma Stone At Met Ball — Dark Hair Makeover

Here’s how to get the exact look:

“Mara started by washing Emma’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Shampoo ($4.99) and conditioning with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Conditioner ($4.99).

Then, Mara prepped Emma’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Volume Inject Mousse ($4.99) and parted it off to the side. To disguise Emma’s bangs, she pinned them off to the side.

Next, using a small round brush and ghd air hairdryer she blow dried the hair to create volume.

Then, she pin curled hair and sprayed all over with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold ($14.99).

After several minutes, Mara took the pins out and used the 1 ¼ inch ghd Curve Soft Curl Iron to go over the curls.

Next, she brushed out the curls to create looser waves, spritzed all over with L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek it Stand-Smoother Serum Spray for shine and applied L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold ($14.99) to keep hair in place.

Her stunning makeup was done by CHANEL Celebrity Makeup Artist Rachel Goodwin, who said: “Emma looks really powerful and sexy. We were dealing with hard and soft, masculine and feminine, but didn’t want anything too punky. We wanted her look to have a little sense of Blade Runner, with classic ’40s elements. She has an incredible tan and dark brown hair now, so this was a really fun opportunity to do something different.”

“Her eyes were definitely a focus. We did really strong brows and then a slightly gunmetal eye color, CHANEL Soft Touch Eyeshadow in Midnight. All around the waterline, I used CHANEL Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Noir Intense. I finished the eye look with a few coats of CHANEL Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir. I wanted everything to look diffused, with no hard lines.”

