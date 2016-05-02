Taylor Swift’s Met Ball Beauty — Platinum Blonde Hair & Dark Lip

REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift had everyone watching her as she took to the grand staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York City. Read about her stunning hair and makeup look below!

Taylor Swift, 26, was the co-chair of the prestigious Met Ball, alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The star graced the May 2016 issue of Vogue and showed off her blonde hair makeover, but it was nothing compared to her high-fashion look at the 2016 Ball, which included a super dark lip!

This year’s theme is “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology!” Taylor took the theme very seriously with a gorgeous silver dress, and knee high black cut out boots.

Her makeup was goth and glam, with a very dark lip, long lashes and very little eyeshadow. Get a similar look with this liquid lipstick by Lime Crimes in Jinx.

Her hair was messy and textured — styled in waves, with a side part — the ultimate cool girl look.

Taylor always stuns at the Met Gala. In 2014, she wore a gorgeous pink Oscar de la Renta gown, and a bold red lip. Her exact lip color was NARS Dragon Girl — check out this cute behind-the-scenes snap of her getting ready!

In 2013, she went more dark and dramatic, wearing a very smokey eye and shiny lip. Her hair was in very textured waves and worn half up, to show off the intricate neckline of her black and gold J. Mendel gown.



But this year, she definitely pushed boundaries with this gothic glam look.

Did you love Taylor’s makeup and hair at the 2016 Met Ball?

