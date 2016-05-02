Kristen Stewart’s Met Ball Beauty — Blonde Mohawk & Silver Eyes

REX Shutterstock

Kristen is back and better than ever! After missing last year’s Met Gala due to a scheduling conflict, she returned to the 2016 show looking more beautiful and cool than ever.

Kristen Stewart, 26, wowed at the 2016 Met Ball with a stunning hair and makeup look, totally fitting the Man Vs. Machine theme. Get the details below!

Get The Look Shop For Kristen's Hairstyle

Her makeup was done by Jillian Dempsey, who did this gorgeous look on her in 2014. The eyes were the focus with a thick coat of silver sheen on the lids. So dramatic and cool! Her lips were kept neutral.

Her hair was styled by master Adir Abergel using Pai-Shau products. He Instagrammed just before the carpet: “Getting my loves ready for tonight’s MetBall gala tonight. Get ready to see #kristenstewart and #mariasharapova on the carpet soon. Thank you @paishau for making my job so much easier.”

He described her bleached blonde hair look as a “cyber updo” — her hair was half up in sort of a punky mohawk — so awesome! Kristen wore Chanel.

Kristen Stewart At Met Ball — Stunning Hair & Makeup

As I said, Kristen couldn’t attend the 2015 Gala, but in 2014, she looked absolutely gorgeous in this edgy Chanel dress. Her green eyes stood out with smokey purple eye shadow and her red hair was in a stunning fishtail braid, styled by Adir. It’s a gorgeous look we won’t soon forget! And we love that she sticks with her glam squad!

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Kristen is notoriously shy in interviews and on carpets, but we love seeing her in such a formal environment. She really stuns in couture! She looked totally relaxed and casual in her Chanel, as she climbed the museum steps.



Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

What did you think of Kristen Stewart’s Met Ball hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.