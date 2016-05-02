Claire Danes Channels Cinderella & Lights Up The Red Carpet At 2016 Met Gala

Courtesy of Twitter

WOW, an actual princess arrived to the 2016 Met Gala when Claire Danes hit the red carpet. The actress literally lit up the night in an illuminated Cinderella-style dress, and we totally cannot get enough of the look. What do you guys think?!

Is that Cinderella?! Nope, it’s just Claire Danes, but she came pretty darn close to resembling an actual princess in her Met Gala ball gown on May 1. Besides the fact that the dress was striking on its own, though, Claire took things to a whole new level…because it lit up, too!

Claire absolutely stole the show in this Zac Posen gown, which literally glowed in the dark, as she showed off in a pre-event pic before the big red carpet reveal. The strapless, poofy dress with long train was straight out of a fairytale, and there was literally no better person to pull it off than Claire.

While the entire dress lit up, the edges featured brighter lights to outline the sparkling ensemble. But the craziest part is that in regular light, you wouldn’t even know what this number did in the dark!

The Homeland actress completed her look with her hair pulled back into a tight bun, allowing her to show off her incredible shoulders and bone structure in the dress’ strapless design.

It was mistakenly reported at first that Heidi Klum was wearing this dress, but Claire was the lucky lady, and we’re loving how fiercely she was able to rock this sweet, princess style.

What do you think of Claire’s look, HollywoodLifers?

