Prince’s fortune will stay in the family, but wait until you hear how much everyone’s getting –it’s insane! Case in point: Prince’s 13- year-old grandniece stands to inherit $42 million of his fortune, according to a new report. To say that’s a lot of cash for such a little girl is an understatement!

Victoria Nelson, 13, is the granddaughter and only surviving relative of Prince’s brother Duane Joseph Nelson, who died in 2011. She may stand to inherit a giant portion of his $300 million fortune. One seventh of it to be exact! What does a 13-year-old girl even do with $42 million, you may ask? Well, the world may be soon find out according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Prince and Duane had a falling out before his death, and he was allegedly fired from Paisley Park. Even so, Victoria may still be legally entitled to a portion of the fortune, but she was not named in official legal documents filed by Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson, 56. And that’s quite interesting considering Tyka has been less than excited about how his fortune will be split. Tyka is hoping that she will get the biggest cut of money because she is Prince’s only full sibling. Tyka may be out of luck on that one, however, because Minnesota law demands the fortune to be split equally among all siblings.

This may be the most hotly contested fortune ever, and it seems everyone wants a piece of it. It may take a while before it’s all sorted out and everyone can take their share and go on with their lives.

What do you think of Prince’s grandniece inheriting a piece of his massive fortune, HollywoodLifers? Share your thoughts below!

