Kris Jenner refuses to be judged by anyone. In new clip for season 12 of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Kris tells her daughters that they can ‘F–k off.’ Sounds like a typical Kardashian family outing to us! See the crazy fight for yourself, right here.

In case you didn’t already know, don’t mess with Kris Jenner, 60. In new clip from the season 12 promo of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the matriarch of the family has had enough of being judged by her daughters. Kris totally snaps and tells everyone at the dinner table that they can “F–k off.” Yikes! You’ve got to see this, here.

[hl_amazon_single url=”http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00AMZFFQ2/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&creativeASIN=B00AMZFFQ2&linkCode=as2&tag=hollywoocom-20&linkId=JMSBGHZDTQVUUYDL” header=”WATCH” title=”Keeping Up with the Kardashians”]

Kim Kardashian, 35, and Khloe Kardashian, 31, were not happy about their mom buying brother Rob Kardashian, 29, a house, and they were not afraid to call her out on it in the new promo for season 12 of KUWTK. The sisters teamed up to give their mom a piece of their mind, but they weren’t prepared for their mom to tell them to “f–k off” because of it.

In fact, beyond cussing out her own children on national television, Kris said some pretty mean things to Kim as well. “I’ve seen you guys through so much s–t that you do that I have to put up with. ‘I’m married for 72 days.’ Really? That was normal.” Ouch! Tell us how you really feel, Kris.

Yes, you read that right. Kris just threw shade at her own daughter about her 72 day marriage to Kris Humphries, 31, in 2011. And you thought that your family dinners got awkward! There was no holds barred in this conversation, and telling them to “f–k off” was just the icing on the cake of an already tense conversation.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

It didn’t seem possible that KUWTK could get any crazier this season, but it looks like they might be about to prove everybody wrong on that one. Kris’s spontaneous blowout at a family dinner is the least of their worries, especially if we get to see a cameo from Blac Chyna, 27, because lord knows it doesn’t get better than baby mama drama.

Catch up on past seasons of KUWTK right here on Amazon.

What do you think of Kris cussing out her own children, HollywoodLifers? Tell us below!