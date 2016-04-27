REX/Shutterstock

Do we have another nanny nightmare on our hands? While Jessica Simpson is apparently working nonstop, her husband, Eric Johnson, has reportedly been spending MAJOR quality time with one of their nannies. And, according to eyewitnesses, the two have been SERIOUSLY enjoying themselves lately. Yikes!

Jessica Simpson, 35, may be the newest celeb victim of a disastrous nanny cheating scandal! The singer’s hubby, ex-NFL player, Eric Johnson, 36, has reportedly been getting WAY too cozy with the couple’s 28-year-old nanny, and, according to an insider, their alleged inappropriate relationship is just a “a ticking time bomb.” Poor Jess!

“They were chatting nonstop while little Ace rode on his dad’s shoulders,” an inside source revealed to Star magazine while describing a hiking date Eric took with his kids’ blonde nanny. “But a two-year-old doesn’t want to go on a long hike like that — especially with no stroller! Ace would have had more fun at the playground. This was obviously a chance for the two adults to spend some time alone with each other.”

And while we have no idea how far the two’s relationship has actually gone, we have to agree — if Eric and the nanny were truly focused on Ace, they wouldn’t have gone on a two-hour-long hike. One thing is clear though, things are NOT looking too hot for Jess at this point. “They’ve been spending every moment they can together,” another source revealed. “And it’s hurling his marriage to Jessica into almost certain doom.”

Other insiders have also claimed that the caretaker and Eric have gotten quite close lately, even going out to dinner together and accompanying each other on grocery store shopping trips — all things that a stay-at-home dad, or an adult nanny, wouldn’t need a companion for. “If he’s hanging out with the nanny, it’s because he wants to be, and she can’t exactly tell her boss to get lost,” a source said.

But of course those close to Jessica are wondering how she could have allowed this to happen in the first place. After all, Jessica reportedly told friends back in 2013 that she had a “no cute nannies” policy. “Jessica may have thought this girl was plain during the interview,” an insider explained. “But it turns out that she’s an attractive young woman…It’s not a good idea to let your husband spend tons of time with a pretty young woman. It’s a ticking time bomb!”

So far, Jessica reportedly seems to be ignoring the problem, but if Hollywood history repeats itself, Jess should start doing some investigating herself! Let’s not forget about other nannies who allegedly broke up famous couples, like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale, and Sienna Miller and Jude Law. We certainly hope Jessica and Eric don’t have a similar fate to those couples!

What do you think about these crazy cheating rumors, HollywoodLifers? Do YOU think Eric is hooking up with the nanny?

