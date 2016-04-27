Lemonade Cheating Drama: Why Jay Z Is OK Beyonce Revealed Their Problems

SplashNews

Don’t worry folks, Beyoncé and Jay Z are doing just fine! In fact, Jay Z was totally okay with letting his girl air their dirty laundry because the two have squashed the ‘Becky with the good hair’ drama long before ‘Lemonade’ was ever released.

“Becky” is long gone by now, and so are whatever marital issues Jay Z, 46, and Beyonce, 34, had according to a new report. The couple dealt with any cheating issues they may have had way before Lemonade was ever released, and their marriage has survived the storm. Not only that, but Jay was totally cool with Bey using this album as a way to find healing once and for all. Here’s what we know.

It looks like Beyoncé and Jay Z may have fixed their relationship long before the world found out about it through her new album Lemonade. “Jay is now a great husband, and this is in the past. They went through a rocky patch but things are good again. The video is about finally coming to terms with her strength and their love,” a source spilled to Page Six. Apparently Jay Z has put his cheating ways behind him to focus on being a dedicated and loving husband. It’s possible that Beyoncé wrote this album as her healing process to air her dirty laundry and put the truth out there once and for all.

However, not everybody is drinking the Kool-Aid and some people even think that “Becky” was a general term for the many women he cheated with during the early stages of their relationship. “I don’t think Beyoncé is calling out one girl. It is many girls. The rumors have been around for years,” the source continued. That is quite possible, considering there have been multiple names thrown around about who the mystery woman is. So maybe it’s all of them!

Actually, there are a couple of theories out there that it’s none of them, and this is just a clever marketing ploy from the greatest power couple to ever walk the earth. Let’s be real, this is a great way for them to get publicity for the album, not to mention boost sales for Tidal.

“They develop these story-lines to sell albums. Lemonade is a movie crafted to drive sales. Jay and Beyoncé are entertainers at the top of their game. Do you think Jay would release her album on [his own] Tidal if it really was all about him? He is 100 percent behind this,” the source dishes. If it is just a clever marketing ploy, there is still a good chance that this album was therapeutic for Beyoncé .

Maybe she’s been hurt before, not necessarily by Jay Z, and needed to get some things off her chest. Or Jay Z was starting to wander and she needed to throw him a little bit of a reminder not to push that line. This album proves that Beyoncé is not to be trifled with. Better watch your back, Becky!

Do you think Beyoncé wrote Lemonade to heal her marriage, HollywoodLifers? Tell us below!

