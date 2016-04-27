Beyonce: Why She Couldn’t Divorce Jay Z After Cheating Scandals, Even If She Wanted To

Is Beyonce stuck with Jay Z forever? Even with a massive cheating scandal causing some major issues in their marriage, Bey may not be able to divorce Jay if she wanted to. Find out why right here!

Beyonce and Jay Z have faced countless divorce rumors over the years, but the 34-year-old singer may have hinted that she’s actually ready to pull the plug with major cheating allegations against her hubby on her new album Lemonade. If that is the case, though, it’s not going to be easy for Bey to get what she wants. A new report says they’re basically forced to stay together, no matter how unhappy they are!

“The only reason the marriage has lasted is because of the business side of things,” a source told InTouch. “They are so entwined, it’s almost impossible to separate.”

As two of music’s biggest names, a divorce between Jay Z and Beyonce would definitely rock the industry. And considering Beyonce dropped Lemonade on Jay’s streaming service Tidal, their split would have a huge impact on their personal careers as well. Although the source didn’t elaborate on whether Jay and Bey have combined their massive incomes, we wouldn’t be surprised if their tangled lives involve finances as well.

But despite their lives being so entwined business-wise, the insider mentioned that Beyonce has still felt pretty empty throughout her marriage. “She usually puts on a front that she’s strong,” the insider added. “It’s been a lonely life for Beyonce. She can have all the money in the world but that can’t make Jay love her any more.”

Fans were shocked by how revealing Beyonce’s lyrics were on her new album, totally calling out a man for cheating with “side-chicks” in songs like “Pray You Catch Me” (“You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath as you pass it off so cavalier”) and “Sorry” (“He better call Becky with the good hair“). While Beyonce has yet to confirm if her songs are actually about Jay Z’s alleged infidelity, the InTouch source said that the telling songs were her only way to show that she’s had enough of Jay’s lies. And her mom, Tina Knowles, even revealed that Lemonade was “healing” for Bey!

Who knows if Beyonce will ever come clean about the real meaning behind her songs, but we can assume one thing: If she can’t end her marriage, we’ll likely be hearing more accusatory tracks from Bey in the future. But hey, at least she knows how to make some insanely great music out of a scandalous situation — a.k.a, making Lemonade out of some seriously dramatic lemons! She even told Jay Z she loved him before closing her first Formation concert on April 27.

Do you think Beyonce should divorce Jay Z, HollywoodLifers? Was it fair of her to call him out on Lemonade? Tell us what you think below!