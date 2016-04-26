Pia Mia Named Fashion Director Of Material Girl & Teams Up With Madonna

Courtesy of Material Girl

Pia Mia is adding a new role to her resume — as fashion director of Material Girl! Madonna selected the star for the position, making it the first time the brand has ever appointed a Fashion Director — and you can check out Pia on set for the brand right here!

Congratulations are in order for Pia Mia! The songstress, 19, was selected by Madonna to serve as the first-ever Fashion Director for the Material Girl brand. Not only will she front the brand’s campaigns but she’ll also weigh in on the upcoming collections — and given her bold sense of style we can’t wait to see what vibe she infuses into the line. Pia is also filming a docu-series with StyleHaul which is inspired by Madonna’s “True or Dare” documentary — how cool is that?! The series will give Pia’s fans an all-access pass to her life, which, of course, will include her new role with the brand!

Pia loves to take risks and isn’t afraid to stand out when it comes to her style — and that’s exactly why she’s such a perfect choice for the role! “I am excited to announce Pia Mia as the Fashion Director of Material Girl,” Madonna said. “Her creativity, confidence and unique sense of style make her a perfect addition to the brand,” she added.

The young star was so excited by the opportunity and jumped at the chance to work with the iconic Material Girl herself! “When I heard that Madonna wanted me to be the first-ever Fashion Director of Material Girl, I literally died. Madonna is so amazing – from her music, to her style, to her stage performances; she is the ultimate icon. I have so much respect for her and she’s really inspired me to have the same confidence that she has to wear whatever she wants to wear, or say whatever she wants to say, because she’s done it and made it so dope,” Pia said. Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Want to see more of Pia for Material Girl? Well, you can get a sneak peek above — and be sure to look out for her campaign, which will launch just in time for the back-to-school season. The fall shoot was shot at The Madonna Inn.

