Kylie Jenner Flaunts Nipples In See Through White Tank Top — Sexy Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Woah there, Kylie Jenner! The youngest of the Kardashian Klan was letting it all hang out on April 26 when she shared a super sexy selfie on Snapchat that totally shows off her nipples! You’ve got to see the hot pic for yourself, right here.

Kylie Jenner looks hotter than ever on April 26! The 18-year-old reality star proved that she’s not a little kid anymore when she shared a pic flaunting her breasts with nothing but a sheer white tank top covering them. Check out the sexy, uncensored photo below!

Wow, Kylizzle left little to the imagination on April 26 when she snapped a hot pic of herself in a hallway of her house rocking a laid-back look including a white tank top, gray sweatpants and a gray track jacket tied around her waist, plus a pair of cute sunnies. We wouldn’t think much of the seemingly regular selfie — if it weren’t for her glaringly obvious nipples!

The youngest of the Kardashian fam proudly showed off her perky breasts under the sheer tank top, clearly opting to go braless on the warm Southern California afternoon. Kylie showed off the same outfit in an Instagram post the same day, but she was being a little more careful to hide the girls, as she only includes her upper chest in the pretty selfie.

😎 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 26, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

This is a rare look at Kylie, who is usually very careful to hide her lady-parts (besides that pert booty, of course.) She’s definitely more modest than her model sis Kendall, who shows off her boobies every chance she gets. We wonder if it’s finally rubbing off on Kylie!

