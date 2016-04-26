Prince’s Protege Apollonia Breaks Silence On His Tragic Death — See Loving Message

The sudden death of Prince at just 57-years-old has come as devastating news to Apollonia Kotero, 56, his one time alleged lover, protege and co-star in his 1984 hit film Purple Rain. She has broken her silence about the singer’s tragic passing. See The full, heartbreaking message right here.

Apollonia, who remained close to the singer over the years, immediately headed to Minnesota following the singer’s tragic passing, hoping for answers and wanting to mourn with others in Prince’s inner circle. Finally, on April 26, she was ready to talk about her loss.

“My dear friends and family, thank you so much for your sentiments and prayers. The love you have shown for my dear friend Prince has been my support system. Your dedication to him is profound and beyond words.”

“Please know that during these most difficult days I have spent my time with my close friend and media consultant Elliot Mintz. He has been my guide and guardian angel as I want to honor and continue to have the greatest respect for Prince and his preference for privacy. When I am ready and it’s appropriate I will share with you all that is in my heart and all that is my truth. Thank you for your love, understanding and patience heart emoticon You are everything 2 me.”

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/ApolloniaKoteroOfficial/photos/a.10153018095219125.1073741825.161418019124/10153768863824125/?type=3&theater"></div> <p></p>

Prince was responsible for Apollonia’s success when he picked her to replace Vanity as his romantic interest his semi-autobiographical 1984 film Purple Rain. She also took over her band and Prince renamed it Apollonia 6 after her. She had a hit single with the song”Sex Shooter,” which appeared in Purple Rain. Stream Prince’s music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

HollywoodLife.com previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Apollonia was calling him a lot, checking in with him just last week. She was really worried about him since his plane made the emergency landing last week. She was still very close to Prince,” our source told us. “Apollonia is dealing with the news and trying to process the news like us all. She is devastated like us all,” our insider added.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think we’ll finally get answers as to why Prince died?