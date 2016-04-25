9 Things Women Wear That Guys Secretly Love

REX/Shutterstock

If you’re considering kicking your guy to the curb like ‘Lemonade’ Beyonce, you’re probably going to go skimpy and tight when you get back into the dating game. But you’d be surprised at which outfits are actually guys’ favorites! A lot of them dig super casual duds — like these nine looks!

Not that you don’t look incredible in every single thing you wear, just like Beyonce, 34, but there are nine things that are always considered home runs when it comes to piquing a guy’s attention! But think the opposite of what you’ve always been told, girls: guys flip out over some of the most tomboyish looks you could ever imagine! Now that it’s been revealed that Jay Z allegedly cheated on her, Beyonce could try a whole new look if she tries being a single lady again! Click through to reveal the nine casual looks that drive the dudes crazy!

by Elite Daily / Kevin Schlittenhardt

No, this isn’t an article about how yoga pants are the best thing ever (kind of are, though). This isn’t an article about how dudes love a woman in a bikini because it’s basically just your underwear (kind of true, though). And no, I’m not saying we just want you to be naked all of the time (kind of do, though).

All of those things appeal to the sexual desire men have for women, which is fine, but despite the rap we get (perhaps deservingly so), there are things men love to see women wear that have absolutely nothing to do with sex.

And these outfits, accessories, etc, are things you’re going to want to know because, upon first impression, if you can pique a guy’s interest in a way that is nonsexual, you have already increased your chances of forging a real connection with someone outside of one that is purely sexual.

So if you’re a woman who is looking for a man — not a man with benefits — don’t immediately start amping your sex appeal to lure in the wrong guys whose romantic desires don’t align with yours.

Try wearing something as simple as one of these things below and lure the RIGHT guy in for the RIGHT reasons.

1. Glasses

Unfortunately, I was cursed with perfect 20/20 vision and never needed glasses, which is a shame considering they can make less attractive people hot and hot people even hotter.

A woman wearing glasses is sexy for many reasons: The right pair of glasses makes a woman look like there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Is she a genius? Does she read? Is she into poetry? Why doesn’t our culture’s vanity get to her and make her wear contacts?

We guys don’t know, but you can bet we’re walking up to you at the bar to find out.

2. Sundresses

I couldn’t be more excited that spring is nearly sprung and April is almost here because of one thing, and one thing only: sundresses.

Sundresses make every woman look like a goddess. And while I can’t deny there IS a sex appeal to them, I can assure you there are bigger reasons guys love these that go beyond the perfect way in which they hug every curve of your body.

Guys already see women as these beautiful, whimsical creatures, and when you wear a sundress, it just plays into how we view you even more.

3. Baseball caps

A woman in a baseball cap is game over for me.

A baseball cap can do wonders for some women. It can make a woman look relaxed, sporty, comfortable, confident and a whole plethora of other things. We can’t help but wonder if you’re on your way to a co-ed game of kickball or something.

To go back to what I said in the introduction, you don’t want to necessarily beef up your sex appeal in hopes of finding a partner. That would be “the shotgun approach,” meaning a wide spread with very little pinpoint accuracy.

What you want to be in this hypothetical is a sniper; you may have to wait longer until your perfect target comes along, but once he does, you have only one shot — and that’s all it will take.

Baseball caps, much like glasses, raise questions, and you’re much better off piquing our curiosity than you are piquing our sexual desires.

Oh, and if you’re going to rock the baseball cap, you might want to…

4. Ponytails

It’s no secret that guys love long hair, and I’m not going to sit here, pretend they don’t and lie to you. We love touching, admiring, smelling and pulling your long, long hair.

Having said that, we love when you put your hair in a ponytail, as well, for much different reasons, one of them being the simple fact that we love seeing your face. Long hair, bangs, all that stuff takes away from your face and makes you look different (not necessarily for worse).

Also, ponytails aren’t always lazy and “comfortable”; I don’t have to tell you that they can be quite elegant.

But the point is, when your hair is in a ponytail, we get to see your entire face — the real you. And speaking of the real you…

5. No makeup

Again, way ahead on your thought process here. “You think you like no makeup, Kevin, idiot, but the girls you’re thinking of who ‘aren’t wearing makeup’ are still wearing makeup!”

Hate to break it to you, ladies, but I know when you’re wearing makeup and when you’re not. I know that “no-makeup makeup” means you’re using cover-ups, concealers, bronzers, anything that has to do with achieving that smooth-skin look that still matches your complexion and forgoing other types of stand-out makeup like eyeliner, lipstick and mascara.

And if I know this, there are plenty of other guys who know this, too.

But even if you don’t believe me, I’m talking about when a girl is coming back to bed after wiping off all her makeup and doesn’t have an inch of it left. We want to see the real you. We know you have flaws; so do we. And the right guys — as cliche as this is about to sound — are going to love them.

6. Sports jerseys

Also no secret, guys are pretty into sports. And if you’re rocking a jersey, we’re thinking you’re into sports.

If it’s our favorite team? Great. If it’s our rival team? Well, who really cares? Honestly, we’re just happy at the mere possibility that something that means so much to us might be something we can share with you.

Plus, jerseys are an amazing ice breaker. I wouldn’t say I’m the biggest sports fan ever, but if you’re wearing a jersey, chances are I can throw together some way to approach you and get the conversation going.

7. Leather jackets

Let’s face it: You have a leather jacket in your closet right now because it makes you look tough and confident. Or you at least think it does. (Leather jackets aren’t for everyone).

Guys love confidence. Guys love a girl who looks and acts like someone who isn’t going to give them the time of day. And wearing a leather jacket is going to give off this appeal. We’re going to see you as a strong, independent, lone wolf who doesn’t need anyone, and we’re going to try to convince you that you need us.

Honestly, that sounds silly, but it’s the absolute truth.

8. Sneakers

We don’t just love you looking slim and toned in heels. We like sneakers and running shoes.

A pair of Converse or some classic Vans are cooler than heels will ever be. We want to know what the woman wearing Converse with her dress is all about or what the girl rocking Free Runs is on her way to or from.

And much like the baseball cap, wearing sneakers forces men to ask questions. They’re different. They’re cool. And we want a different and cool chick.

9. Anything that’s ours

We may pretend to complain when you steal a hoodie or T-shirt of ours, but secretly, we love it.

It says a hundred things when you grab one of our items of clothing and take it. You’re saying you’re proud to be with us, and you don’t care who knows it; you’re saying we have great style; maybe you want to smell us when we’re not around.

Whatever the reason, if you’re wearing something that belongs to us, it can only mean good things for us.