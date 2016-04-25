Ellen Pompeo Shades Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Is Doing ‘Amazing’ Without Him

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/REX/Shutterstock

Burn… Ellen Pompeo is totally fine with a Patrick Dempsey-less ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ She tells on Ellen DeGeneres on the April 25 episode of ‘Ellen’ that the show is doing ‘very well’ without him. Click to WATCH!

The shade is real! We’re still not over the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), but it’s a thing of the past for Ellen Pompeo. She tells Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks it’s “amazing” how much Grey’s Anatomy can get done “without a penis.” Specifically, Derek’s penis. LOL!

You can’t have Meredith Grey on Ellen and not talk about Grey’s Anatomy! Even after Patrick’s shocking departure last season, the show has done remarkably well, and Ellen knows it.

“Yeah. It’s amazing how much you get done without a penis,” Ellen told the daytime talk show host. “We miss him dearly, but yeah the show is doing very well.”

Let’s face it, the show’s center is and always will be Meredith Grey. However, when Derek was killed off, devastated fans didn’t know how the show would go on without him. Some fans even wondered if season 12 could be the final season for the show. Ellen set the record straight on those rumors.

“No, it’s not the last season,” Ellen continued. “I think a lot of people were really upset about his departure, which is super understandable. But I think the change is part of the reason why the show goes on so long. I think people tune in to see what is the show look like now. What is Meredith going to do without Derek. I think they get so upset about the change, but change is precisely what everyone always needs to sort of get to the next place.”

