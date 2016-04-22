Prince & Mayte Garcia: The Tragic Loss Of Their 2nd Baby Broke Up Their Marriage

This is absolutely devastating! Not only did Prince and his first wife, Mayte Garcia, lose their first child one week after he was born, Mayte ALSO suffered a horrific miscarriage soon after. Sadly, the iconic singer’s ex revealed she believes losing two children was the couple’s demise and ultimately led to their split.

As one of the music industry’s brightest stars, Prince led a lavish life filled with many successes. But behind Prince’s massive stardom, the prolific singer — who was found dead on April 21 — tragically lost not one, but two children while married to his first wife, Mayte Garcia, 42. The couple’s relationship ended after only four years, with Mayte revealing how the heartbreaking deaths of their children ripped their once-strong marriage apart.

“To lose two babies is really scary. It really caught on me emotionally, physically, everything,” Mayte revealed to the Mirror. “It took me at least 15 years to get over it and still, to this day, I miss my son. I believe a child dying between a couple either makes you stronger or it doesn’t. For me, it was very, very hard to move forward and for us as a couple I think it probably broke us.” How horrible! We can’t even imagine how harrowing that must have been for Mayte and Prince to experience.

Prince’s dancer of five years, Lindsley added that the couple were never able to overcome the devastation of losing their children. She too believes that’s what broke the couple up in the end. “It was really sad,” she told People magazine. “I think he was really looking forward to being a father. It was very difficult for them and I don’t think they really recovered from that. I felt a very paternal feeling from him but yet that was something that he never really had known.”

Just two months after Prince and Mayte married in 1996, Mayte got pregnant. She gave birth to their son, Boy Gregory, in December of that same year. But sadly, the baby died just seven days later due to Pfeiffer syndrome, a rare defect of the skull. But weirdly enough, within days of losing their son, the couple went on The Oprah Winfrey Show and acted as if their child was still alive. They even gave Oprah a tour of his playroom.

“We had to show people that we were strong, that we had faith, and that we would try again,” Mayte said. “But I didn’t really want to speak to anybody. I was physically distraught. When you miscarry your body is freaking out, like ‘Why can’t I feed the baby?’ so those were the things I went through. Every day was a struggle even to breathe.” SO incredibly sad. And now Mayte has to go through the death of her former husband.

Prince died at just 57 years old and was found unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. And while Prince’s cause of death has not been confirmed yet, just six days before he passed, Prince’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Illinois in the middle of the night. While some claim it was because he was battling a case of the flu, others have claimed he had actually suffered a drug overdose.

