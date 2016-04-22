Get Kourtney Kardashian Flat Abs Without Dieting: New Laser Dissolves Stubborn Fat

Fameflynet

Are you eating right and working out but not seeing the results you want? You’ve got to hear about this revolutionary new fat-zapping system that will slim you down in just 25 minutes!

Bikini season is upon us and not everyone can instantly look as hot as Kourtney Kardashian in a bathing suit…or can you? HollywoodLife.com spoke to dermatologist Dr. Bruce Katz, the founder of Juva Skin Center in NYC, and he told us all about an amazing new non-invasive fat loss treatment called SculpSure. It’s used by Hollywood celebrities, and you’ll have an incredible bod just like Khloe Kardashian in no time!





Everyone struggles to look their best when they show skin in the spring and summer, and sometimes a fitness routine just doesn’t cut it. Here’s good news: Dr. Katz’s SculpSure treatment uses cutting-edge technology to help you shape up. The process is super simple: “It’s a 25-minute procedure where laser energy is directed into your treated areas,” Dr. Katz explains. It’s the first laser that’s been designed for noninvasive fat removal, and “can be used on any areas where there’s fat, and there are four applicators so you can treat up to four areas at a time”. Amazing!

At $1500 per area, SculpSure is a permanent solution. “You need just one treatment, since you can treat multiple areas at once in only 25 minutes. It’s a major revolution in terms of fat removal,” Dr. Katz adds. It’s great for women of any age, and there’s no downtime or side effects. As for how you feel after? “Patients feel like they had a workout. They’re sore for a couple of days but they go right back to work after the treatment.” You know what that means — you can slim down your abdomen, hips, inner and outer thighs and even arms and knees without fear!

HollywoodLifers, would you try SculpSure? Tell us what you think!

