Michael Strahan On ‘GMA’: Will George Stephanopoulos Get Pushed Out?

Uh oh. It seems Michael Strahan won’t be leaving the drama behind when he moves on from ‘Live.’ A new report reveals that his new role at ‘GMA’ is the show’s way of pushing out their longtime anchor, George Stephanopoulos.

Michael Strahan, 44, could potentially be making things very awkward for the Good Morning America news desk when he starts his new gig as a full-time anchor. Sources close to the morning show reveal that inviting Michael to join the show is a major slap in the face to their other anchor, George Stephanopoulos, 55.

It seems like the hits just keep on coming for Michael Strahan. Despite his very exciting new gig at GMA, a new report claims that it comes with some nasty baggage involving another anchor, George Stephanopoulos. Unfortunately for George, GMA‘s decision to bring on Michael full-time is allegedly their way of telling him to kick rocks, reports the New York Post.

“It’s a signal for George Stephanopoulos. This [means] get lost, we’re not paying you $10 million,” a source told the newspaper inside their issue dated April 21. Yikes.

However, the report also shared that an insider at the network claims that this is definitely not the case. “George and Michael do very different things and have very different roles on the show,” the insider explained, hoping to put out the behind-the-scenes fire before it starts.

All of the reports, rumors, and drama must be really hard on everyone at both GMA and Live. Hopefully things calm down once the changes are made, and hopefully that means the drama will be put to bed for good.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Michael isn’t ready to make jokes about the increasingly uncomfortable situation on Live. When his temporary co-host, Erin Andrews, jokingly asked Michael what else has been going on at Live, Michael laughed and then shut her down in a very polite way. That’s a girl!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Michael could be pushing George out of the picture? Comment below with your thoughts!

