James Franco’s Sexual Identity Confession: ‘I’m A Little Bit Gay’

James Franco isn’t shy when it comes to his sexuality! The actor has no shame in admitting he’s a ‘little bit gay,’ but of course, that explanation can be quite confusing. Does he sleep with guys or what? Let him explain…

His sexuality has been in question for years, and James Franco, 38, is now opening up about what he means when he says he’s a “little bit gay.” Check out his sexual identity confession from a brand new interview here!

“There’s a bit of overfocusing on my sexuality, both by the straight press and the gay press, and so the first question is why do they care? Well, because I’m a celebrity, so i guess they care who I’m having sex with,” he told Vulture. “But if your definition of gay and straight is who I sleep with, then I guess you could say I’m a gay c*** tease. It’s where my allegiance lies, where my sensibilities lie, how I define myself. Yeah I’m a little gay, and there’s a gay James.”

This isn’t the first time the actor’s sexuality has come into question…especially since he even published a book of poetry called Straight James/Gay James.

“I like to think that I’m gay in my art and straight in my life,” he’s previously explained. “Although, I’m also gay in my life up to the point of intercourse, and then you could say I’m straight. So I guess it depends on how you define gay. If it means whom you have sex with, I guess I’m straight.” Check out Jame’s movies on Amazon Prime HERE.

In simple terms, James doesn’t have sex with men, but he definitely identifies as gay in other aspects of his life. While many find this hard to understand, it’s refreshing that he’s so open and honest about a subject that people find difficult to discuss!

