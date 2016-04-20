Anderson Cooper Up To Replace Michael Strahan On ‘Live With Kelly & Michael’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Omg! Anderson Cooper is up for Michael Strahan’s chair on ‘Live With Kelly & Michael’. There’s a good chance we’ll be watching ‘Live With Kelly & Anderson’ every morning sometime soon!

Michael Strahan will not depart Live With Kelly & Michael until September 2016, but the race is on to find a new cohost to replace him on the morning talk show. Who better to accompany Kelly Ripa than her best friend, Anderson Cooper? The CNN anchor is being seriously considered to take over the role, according to Page Six!

There’s one secret ingredient to making a show with two cohosts work: chemistry! Anderson and Kelly are close friends, and when he guest hosted Live in 2012, he proved that they’re a dream team. Anderson is currently the frontrunner to nab the coveted spot once Michael leaves the show, according to a source who spoke to Page Six on April 19.

“The phones were already ringing . . . every agent out there wants to get their client a shot at that seat,” the source told the publication. Anderson was actually one of the frontrunners during Kelly’s search to find a replacement for Regis in 2011 (when Michael joined the show), but the timing just wasn’t right. Now may be the time. “Anderson had just signed a deal to do his own daytime show [in 2011], the insider said. “So he has experience doing daily daytime.”

HollywoodLife.com polled our readers about who should cohost with Kelly, and Anderson is currently tied for second place with Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos! Whenever Mark cohosts, the show tests remarkably well; nobody has better chemistry than a charming married couple! Our current frontrunner? Neil Patrick Harris! You guys love you some NPH!

HollywoodLifers, do you want Anderson to be the new Live host? Tell us in the comments!

