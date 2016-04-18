‘I Am Cait’: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals If She’ll Have Gender Reassignment Surgery

Image Courtesy of E

Caitlyn Jenner meets with her surgeon as she discusses whether she will have gender reassignment surgery as her and Kris FINALLY bury the hatchet on the newest episode of ‘I Am Cait!’ Find out her answer, right here.

Caitlyn Jenner, 66, welcomed Dr. Marci Bowers, 58, a transgender woman and friend of Jenny Boylan’s, 58, into her house to discuss whether she would have gender confirmation surgery on the latest episode of I Am Cait. Despite Caitlyn saying the topic made her “uncomfortable”, she still got VERY candid whilst contemplating having the procedure and talking about her sexual experiences with the doctor in question.

Caitlyn was hesitant to talk about the logistics of gender confirmation surgery but admitted she could talk to Dr. Bowers, “Probably the most private thing for a trans person to talk about is probably way down there what’s happening. But, why not [talk to] Marci?” Dr. Bowers explained the process in simple terms for us TV viewers! “Everything that a man has a woman has as well,” she said. “Really, that’s the basis of the surgery. Is that embryologically, there is a transition from female anatomy to male anatomy. When you’re doing the reverse, you simply undo all those steps.”

Caitlyn seemed to be more interested to know if her “sexual experience” would still be the same! Dr. Bowers reassured her that the “vast, vast majority” of people are still able to orgasm. Caitlyn is still of two minds about the procedure but she’s not ruling it out completely as she said, “I have no idea what the future holds, but it is really interesting to talk about this issue.”

Another hot topic on the episode was Caitlyn and Kris Jenner’s, 60, relationship. The pair have had their fair share of arguments but it seems they’re finally on the same page. About time! Caitlyn apologized to Kris for her behavior over the last few years. “I never was able to have privacy to be myself. I think over the last couple of years you were frustrated with me. I was frustrated with myself. And, so I just want to apologize.” Awww, how sweet is that! Now that’s serious friendship goals.

The feeling was mutual as the 60-year-old momager gushed, “And that’s everything, and that’s why I’m here. I came to check up on you ’cause I still love you, and the kids adore you.” Seriously guys, who thought these two would kiss and make up so quickly?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Caitlyn having gender reconstruction surgery? Do you think she should do it? Let us know in the comments below!

