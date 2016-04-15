Aisha Tyler & Husband Jeff Tietjens Divorcing After 23 Years Of Marriage: What Went Wrong?

Shuttershock

Oh no! It looks like Aisha Tyler’s husband, Jeff Tietjens, is calling it quits. After nearly 23 years of marital bliss, Jeff has filed for divorce against ‘The Talk’ host. So sad!

We can’t believe Aisha Tyler, 45, and Jeff Tietjens are getting a divorce. The two had been together for over two decades, which is still much longer than most Hollywood couples we know, but it’s all over now — and the reason why is a real puzzler.

For a while, it looked like Aisha and Jeff were beating the odds. But sadly, their 23-year run ended when Jeff filed for divorce in April 2016, according to TMZ. What could’ve broken up this happy home though? Well, the truth is the two had been separated since January 2015. That may not be that long, considering the fact that the separation wasn’t even for half of their relationship, but the gap is still telling that there were issues and a rep for Jeff just said the separation was because of irreconcilable differences.

So far, nobody is pointing the finger, and it doesn’t look like there is someone to blame. But we do remember The Talk host being very vocal on the CBS show about her fertility struggles. She even admitted they spent thousands of dollars on IVF treatments. But she did say they decided not to have children because there was more to life and marriage. “For someone to say that marriage is only about procreation is a joke. I didn’t marry my husband to have children. I married my husband because I love my husband. I believe that the essence of marriage is choosing someone who loves you for who you are, embraces everything about you, and building a life with that person,” she told the Advocate about her fertility troubles and marriage in January 2014.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. But still, she said that the decision to not have children changed her. “Once we decided not to get pregnant, I snapped back into work mode and now I have just been really enjoying my career,” she told HuffPost Live during an interview in September 2014.

Although Aisha was very vocal about her marriage and building a family, we can’t get ahead of ourselves because neither have spoken out about the real reason the love couldn’t last. The college sweethearts married in 1994, so there is a lot of history to file through.

But let’s not lose our heads just yet. Whatever those differences may be, it isn’t enough to ruin a friendship. In fact, unlike many divorced celebs in Hollywood dealing with custody and alimony battles, Jeff and Aisha have decided to remain friends. It’s good to see that these two won’t let their differences break their bond. We love when there are no hard feelings!

