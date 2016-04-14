‘Furious 8’: Michelle Rodriguez Irate Scott Eastwood Is Replacing Paul Walker

Uh oh! Scott Eastwood has officially been cast in the new ‘Furious 8’ movie, but he may have a little trouble with one of his co-stars. Michelle Rodriguez is livid that he’s replacing Paul Walker, saying ‘nobody will ever fill that role.’ See her reaction for yourself, right here.

Michelle Rodriguez, 37, is pissed! She’s definitely not happy that the dashing Scott Eastwood, 30, will be replacing her dear friend Paul Walker in the upcoming Furious 8 movie, and she made sure the world knew it, saying, “nobody will ever fill that role.” Check out the video, here.

TMZ caught up with Michelle and asked how she felt about Scott replacing Paul. “I don’t know about that. Nobody will ever, as long as I live, fill that role. Understand that?” She said. However, Scott isn’t filling the SAME role as Paul, he’s just filling the void he left. Michelle doesn’t have a problem with that. “I’m happy he’s on board, he’s a cool actor.”

Scott himself definitely understands what Paul meant to the group, and explained on Instagram what he meant to him. “Paul was a close friend of mine. We surfed together, traveled together, and he was a huge role model and influencing figure in my life when I was younger. He still is. He was an older brother to me.” So sweet!

To explain what he will actually be doing in the film, Scott said “Now I can’t say too much, but I get to play a new character who operates under Kurt Russell in the movie, which is incredible, because Kurt was a total childhood hero of mine growing up. Very much looking forward to learning a thing or two from such an original and cool guy.”

Scott definitely appreciates the responsibility he’s accepted, and explains “To me, the series is so much more than just a franchise. It’s a legacy. These great actors who have been in it together for so long have become a family. I absolutely can’t wait to join it. For me to be able to add to the F&F story, Paul’s story, and the FAST family is like a dream come true.” We’re sure he’ll do Paul justice!

