Has Vin Diesel’s relationship with Paloma Jimenez run out of gas? After allegations that the ‘Fast and Furious’ star cheated on his partner of 9 years, Paloma is ‘taking back control of her life,’ according to a new report, and this has Vin feeling ‘petrified!’

Vin Diesel’s character Dom does it “all for the family” in the Fast and Furious movies, but the 48-year-old actor is reportedly having some troubles at home! Vin’s partner – and mother of his three children — Paloma Jimenez, 32, has experienced a “wake-up call” after her bae was accused of being unfaithful!

“Paloma and Vin decided to stat together despite the allegations [of his cheating,]” a source close to the Mexican model tells Star magazine, “but those reports were a real wake-up call for her to take back control of her life.”

For Paloma, “taking control” means getting out of the house and back on the catwalk. “[She] was more more than happy to put her career on hold to have kids,” the source tells Star, as she and Vin have three children together: Hania, 7, Vincent, 5 and Pauline, 1 (the daughter Vin named after his friend, Paul Walker.) However, the source says that the model is “ready to get back out there.” Take control of your playlist by signing up for unlimited and ad-free streaming music by clicking here.

Oh no! Is this romance headed straight for a dead-end? Well, a representative for Vin Diesel tells HollywoodLife.com that this story is “not true” and that any talk of Vin and Paloma’s relationship being on the rocks is a “falsehood.”

However, the source says Paloma’s decision to return to work is giving Vin flashback to his Furious 7 co-star, Dwayne Johnson, 43, because it’s putting him between “a Rock” and a hard place. “Vin’s petrified that Paloma might meet someone new” once she’s back modeling, the source tells Star, “but if he doesn’t give [her] a little bit of freedom, he could lose her for good either way.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Will Vin and Paloma on the outs or is the romance between these two lovebirds still in the fastlane?

