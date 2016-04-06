Scott Disick & New GF Christine Burke Living Together — Is Kourtney Kardashian Upset?

Courtesy of Instagram/E!

Scott Disick and Christine Burke are shacking up! After just one month of dating, Scott’s new girlfriend has moved into Scott’s place. Things are clearly going great for Scott, but is that leaving Kourtney Kardashian totally heartbroken?

As if Christine Burke‘s young age wasn’t enough to make Kourtney Kardashian upset, the 20-year-old has apparently already moved in with Scott Disick! A new report says that Scott, 32, and Christine are playing house just one month into their relationship, which certainly indicates there’s some serious feelings between them. That can’t make Kourtney, 36, feel very good!

“Christine has moved into Scott’s home,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “She only ever goes to her home to pick up clothes. She spends a lot of time sleeping in and wearing Scott’s pajamas and sweatpants.”

Whoa, not only is Christine living with Scott, but she’s even wearing his clothes. Heck, who knows… Kourt could have worn the same garments while she and Scott were still together! But let’s be honest, that’s probably the least of Kourtney’s worries. Scott has only been with Christine for about a month, so the fact that he’s already living with her is pretty crazy — especially since Kourtney and Scott were just toying with the idea of getting back together!

Plus, constantly having Christine around the house likely makes things a bit weird for little Mason, Penelope, and Reign when they visit their daddy! Perhaps the biggest concern, though, is the influence Christine is having on Scott now that they live together. She loves throwing parties, which is not the kind of environment Scott needs to be in.

“She has her friends over to party and hang out in the Jacuzzi, and some of them are only 17,” the source added. “Having Christine at his house has in no way slowed Scott’s partying.”

Oh dear, that surely won’t help any of Kourtney’s heartbreak over this whole situation. But maybe Kourtney doesn’t need to get too upset just yet — a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Scott would dump Christine in a heartbeat if Kourtney wanted him back! Christine may have just moved all of her stuff in, but if Kourtney calls up Scott, may just be kicking his new girl to the curb!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s a bit soon for Christine to move in with Scott? Does it mean he’s totally over Kourtney? Tell us below!

