Another day, another epic tumble by North West. The adorable toddler was caught on camera taking a nasty spill right in front of her mom. Sadly, Kim Kardashian seemed unfazed and didn’t even look up from her phone — watch!

Kim, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 36, took their family on a fun trip to the Los Angeles Museum of Art on April 2. While enjoying some exhibits, North West, 2, took a nasty fall. The entire scene was captured on camera by fans and what happened next is so appalling.

Poor, North. During her fun trip to an LA museum, she was playing with her auntie Kourtney and fell down hard. It happened to be right in front of Kim, but she was too busy staring into her phone to even pick up her head to acknowledge her daughter’s terrible spill. The worst part? Kim even took a giant step backward to get out of the way of her daughter falling. Seriously? No worries though, Kourt was right there to left Nori up and help her back onto her feet. What a great and caring mom! Yes, we understand kids fall a lot. We have seen Nori take a ton of spills, but the fact that Kim’s first reaction wasn’t to pick up her child is sad. She didn’t even look up from her phone!

This isn’t the first time North has gone south. Just last month, photographers snapped pics of her falling on her way into Toys ‘R’ Us and yes, Kim continued to walk towards the store unbothered by it. In other news, North and Penelope Disick, 3, have been tearing up social media and giving us serious best friend goals. The pair have been photographed living it up on their family vacation. It’s great that these two have one another!

