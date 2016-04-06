Kim Kardashian Mortified Over Video Of North West Falling At Her Feet: It’s A ‘Nightmare’

Kim Kardashian is living a ‘nightmare.’ Ever since North West was spotted taking another nasty fall in front of her, people have been accusing Kim of being a ‘bad mom,’ and she’s really ‘upset’ about it, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

While at a museum on April 2, North West was caught on video, taking a nasty fall in front of Kim Kardashian, but she hardly noticed because she was busy either texting or scrolling through Instagram. So naturally, people are now calling her a “bad mom,” which is really “upsetting” for her.

“Kim is very sensitive when it comes to her kids and her skills as a mom, so this video’s a nightmare. Having people accuse her of being a bad mom is upsetting. But she does her best not to let the haters get her down. She loves her kids. They mean the world to her and anyone that says otherwise hasn’t got a clue,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim, 35, and Kourtney Kardashian, 36, took their kids on a fun trip to the Los Angeles Museum of Art on April 2, which is when North’s fall was caught on video. Kim actually stepped back when North fell, but thankfully, Kourtney was there to scoop North up and bring her back to her feet. Obviously, kids fall a lot, so we don’t blame Kim for that, but we just wish she would have gotten off her phone for a bit. Still, we don’t think she’s a bad mom. Unfortunately, others do, and they’re not afraid to let her know. The KUWTK star has been ridiculed ever since the video emerged.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Is Kim Kardashian a bad mom? Tell us how you feel below.