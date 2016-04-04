Miranda Lambert Insists She’s Happy Blake Shelton Is ‘Also In Love’ With Gwen Stefani

With all the drama that went down between Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, Miranda is finally in a place where she can say she’s genuinely happy for her ex husband. And that is QUITE a step! Miranda is reportedly even happy that Blake has also moved on, finding love with Gwen Stefani.

Miranda Lambert, 32, is SO in love and in SUCH good spirits because of it, that she’s reportedly no longer bitter about her ex, Blake Shelton, 39, finding a similar romance with Gwen Stefani, 46. The country singer has completely moved on from her former hubby, and in the process has developed quite a mature attitude about the way things ended between them. Talk about the ultimate form of forgiving and forgetting!

While both Miranda and Blake attended the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, the two managed to avoid any awkward run-ins. And awkward is NOT an understatement! After all, Miranda brought her new love, Anderson East, 27, as her date, and Blake has very publicly been dating Gwen since his and Miranda’s divorce this past June.

But although the two never crossed paths during the award show, according to an E! News source, the “Little Red Wagon” singer “did not avoid him” purposely. “She just did not go out of her way to bump into him. If they did, she would [have said] hi,” the source revealed. So mature, right? But apparently Miranda has genuinely moved on from Blake in every sense of the word, she’s even HAPPY that he’s found love like her and Anderson have.

Miranda allegedly wasn’t even “nervous at all” about the possibility of seeing Blake, added a source. “She is in a totally different space than [she was] months ago. She has no issues with Blake and is happy that he is in a good place in his life and also in love.” Do these two seem like the most civil divorcees or what?

“Blake and Miranda were married, so they are not strangers,” one insider noted. “Miranda will always have a certain love for Blake, but the romantic and forever feelings are gone.” It’s a good thing these two harbor no ill will towards each other, because after all, they ARE in the same business. But getting over each other didn’t happen overnight.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Miranda wouldn’t even attend events or parties thrown by mutual friends for fear of seeing Blake and Gwen together. Look how far she’s come! Now that Miranda has found love herself, however, she’s finally ready to accept Blake and Gwen’s relationship. Anderson and Miranda apparently have a “crazy connection” too.

“Anderson and Miranda are serious,” another source gushed. “They have met both sides of their families. Both their families love what they have. They seem like they are in such a great place. They spend so much time together.” How sweet is that? We’re so glad both Miranda and Blake have each found someone special — love truly IS the best medicine.

