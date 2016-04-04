Michelle Rodriguez’s Shocking Paul Walker Confession: I’m Jealous He Died First

Image Courtesy of TMZ/Courtesy of Universal Pictures

This might just be the most bizarre thing we’ve ever heard. Michelle Rodriguez recently did an interview and talked all about life and death. Oddly enough, while discussing her good friend Paul Walker’s death, she said she’s jealous he died before her. Watch here!

Michelle Rodriguez has a big regret about Paul Walker‘s death, but it may not be what you would expect. The Fast and the The Furious actress actually admitted she’s upset he died before her. And no, we’re not joking.

“I have to say, you know, when I lost Paul, I was like… I went through about a year of just being like an animal. Like what could I do physically to just get my mind off of existentialism? Get my mind off of how transient life is, and how we just come here and can disappear at any moment. How could I get my mind off that? So I just went summer, crazy, nuts! [Laughs] Beserko! Like I did everything I could possibly do to hide from myself. And I’ll tell you that my Ayahuasca trip made me sad that he left me here. [Laughs] It wasn’t a sadness that he’s gone. It was more like a jealousy that he’s there first,” Michelle said during her startling interview, which was revealed by TMZ. WATCH IT HERE!

Michelle’s interview, which will air as part of a documentary (The Reality of Truth), was about her experience under the influence of a plant/drug called Ayahuasca. Apparently, she had taken it weeks before the interview. Unfortunately for her, the effects may had not worn off before she started talking about Paul’s November 2013 death.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised to hear Michelle say she’s jealous Paul died first? Tell us below!

