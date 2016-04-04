Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Why She Avoided A Run-In With Miranda Lambert At ACMs

We were super disappointed to not see our favorite couple, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, together on the ACM Awards red carpet on April 3. So why did the country crooner go stag? A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Gwen was avoiding Miranda Lambert! Here’s why.

Gwen didn’t want to see Miranda on the red carpet at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, but it’s not as catty as it sounds. Gwen’s reasons for avoiding Miranda are actually super mature. “Gwen knew it was going to be a big night for Miranda,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She didn’t want to deal with any awkward run-ins.”

Instead, she wanted all of the attention to be on her handsome hubby, Blake. “She just wanted Blake to focus on his performance and not be preoccupied with anything else,” the source explianed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “Gwen thought she could better support Blake by not attending the show.”

So, was Blake upset to have to walk the carpet alone when his ex-wife Miranda brought her new boyfriend, Anderson East? Not at all! “He was perfectly alright with this,” the source continued EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “He knew she was at home cheering him on.” Cute!

We’re so glad that Blake got to have a good time even though his girl wasn’t there. He crushed his performance at the show, and looked amazing doing it. Hopefully by the next show, everyone will be cool enough to attend.

HollywoodLifers – what do you think of Gwen’s reason for not going to the show? Share your thoughts with us!