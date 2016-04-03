Donald Trump Finally Apologizes To Ted Cruz Over Heidi Photo Scandal: I Made A ‘Mistake’

REX/Shutterstock

We never thought we’d see the day when Donald Trump would apologize for something! The GOP candidate said he was sorry for posting an unflattering pic of Heidi Cruz. Did he mean it?

Donald Trump, 69, spoke to the New York Times in an April 2 interview about the controversy that continues to follow his campaign. Of course, journalist Maureen Dowd brought up the fact that he disgustingly tweeted a mean image of Ted Cruz‘s wife, Heidi Cruz. And shockingly, Trump apologized! Well, kinda…

Maureen started her interview noting, “you could hear how hard it was for Donald Trump to say the words,” as he “apologized” for defaming Heidi. “Yeah, it was a mistake,” Trump told her. “If I had to do it again, I wouldn’t have sent it.”

After a Cruz supporter made an image insulting Melania Trump for not being first lady-like (it was an image of one of the model’s skimpy photoshoots), Trump mistakenly believed that Ted himself did it. Trump fired back by acting in his usual manner: not insulting someone himself, but retweeting something vicious. This time it was a side-by-side of a beautiful pic of Melania, with a less than flattering image of Heidi that read “no need to ‘spill the beans’ the images are worth a thousand words.

“There are things about Heidi that I don’t want to talk about,” Trump told ABC’s This Week. “But I’m not going to talk about them. You can look, but I wouldn’t talk about them.” He later subtweeted about Ted: “That is some low level ad you did using a picture Melania in a GQ shoot. Be careful or I will spill the beans on your wife.”

Trump’s non-apology for sharing the photo, and for threatening Heidi, isn’t all that surprising. He told Anderson Cooper on 360 that Ted “started it,” so he’s moving toward a full apology soon! Let’s see if he starts taking responsibility for his other offensive actions.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Trump’s apology? Tell us in the comments!

