OMG what?! Ariana Grande almost died?! No, but really — Ariana told Alan Carr on ‘Chatty Man,’ that she had a near-death experience on her last tour. Wait until you hear the whole scary story from the ‘Break Free’ singer herself.

Ariana Grande, 22, almost made headlines back in February 2015, and not because of her stellar vocals or hilarious impersonations. The former Nickelodeon actress confessed she almost died on the opening night of her Honeymoon tour, and she’s not exaggerating!

Ariana joined Alan Carr on the set of Chatty Man on March 31, where she shared all the terrifying details of her near-death experience. She recalled how, during a stop on her The Honeymoon tour last year, a moving stage almost crushed her to pieces.

“Opening night of my Honeymoon tour I almost died. For real, I’m not exaggerating. I usually exaggerate, but I’m not.” Ariana joked. She continued, explaining how the stage almost ended her life. “You know how they have those toaster things where people come up from the stage and you pop up? Something happened with mine and I was singing the beginning of “Love Me Harder” and I was going up on the thing, and long story short, the thing I was standing on had this wooden plank and it snapped!”

That could have been a sticky situation, but luckily the petite, pop star channeled her inner superhero, or should we say, Indiana Jones to make it out alive. “The thing was still going up so I was being pushed against the stage, and it was some Indiana Jones s–t, and it was really scary. I had to Superman myself out of the thing, and my guitar guy helped me get out, and then I went on stage a different way. It was really scary.” She explained.

Note to self: moving stages are never a good idea. But we’re glad to see Ariana will live to sing another day. We’re going to need many more years of tours and guest appearances from her in the future. And hopefully she’ll do another Britney Spears and Celine Dion impersonation like the one on her SNL skit.

