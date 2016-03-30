Kanye West: If He’s Not North’s Father, Which Of Kim Kardashian’s Exes Is?

SplashNews/Getty/FameFlyNet

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian used a frozen embryo fertilized by one of her exes to conceive daughter North West according to a bombshell new report. If Kanye West isn’t North’s biological father, there are several possibilities as to who the toddler’s real daddy could be.

OMG! We can’t imagine Kanye West, 38, not being the bio dad for precious daughter North, two, but according to a new report, he’s not real her father, so who is? Kim Kardashian, 35, has had several famous exes she could have turned to when she wanted to have a child, and since she froze her eggs, she may have asked one of them to become a baby daddy. Let’s take a look at who the candidates could be!

According to a cover story in Star magazine, Kim froze her eggs in 2012 when she was worried about her ticking biological clock, and had an ex fertilize one before she got with Kanye. “There’d been buzz that Kim had frozen some embryos, which she’d created with an ex-boyfriend’s sperm, so she could have a baby when she was ready.”

So who could the daddy be? We know Kim always deeply loved Reggie Bush, 31, as they dated on and off for three years, from 2007 – 2010. And he sure is handsome and would make beautiful babies! North’s daddy definitely is a man of color so the NFL star could be a candidate.

Her most recent ex would have been Kris Humphries, 31, who Kim was infamously married to for 72 days in 2011. While their union ended on bitter terms, could she have still turned to him to help father a baby? After all, they still weren’t divorced when Kim became pregnant shortly after she started dating Kanye. And what about her sex tape partner Ray J, 35? Could Kim have asked him for a daddy favor?

Star’s report claims that Kanye wasn’t as eager about having kids as Kim was. “When Kanye refused to back down, Kim may have had one of the embryos implanted,” their source said. “She didn’t have time to wait for Kanye,” the magazine claims.

“People are speculating that Kim tricked Kanye into believing they conceived in Italy so he wouldn’t figure out the real story, that she’d already been implanted with an embryo that had another man’s DNA!” according to their story.

While neither Kim or Kanye has commented yet, this story is pretty unbelievable. North looks like an absolutely perfect genetic combination of Kim and Kanye that simply cannot be denied!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance that North isn’t Kanye’s biological daughter?

