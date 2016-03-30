Rihanna and Drake could be ready for a very different kind of ‘work’: parenthood! A new report states that the sexy duo are planning to have a baby, even if they’re not romantically involved! Can you say complicated? Click through for all the details!

Drake, 29, and Rihanna, 28, are used to making beautiful music together. Are they ready to make a beautiful baby, too? The “Work” collaborators have allegedly made a pact to have a baby together, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style magazine! And no, this isn’t a romantic arrangement! Read on for the full details!

This is major! Apparently, Rihanna started itching for a little baby to call her own after her cousin, Noella Alstom, had a precious daughter named Majesty in 2014. Rihanna dotes on adorable Majesty, whom she calls her niece. Now she allegedly wants a baby, too! The perfect guy to have the kid with? Drake, her on-again, off-again hookup partner and longtime friend and confidant!

“Rihanna really has the mommy urge, and Drake is completely on board with the idea,” the source told Life & Style magazine. “They’ve talked about how cute their kids would be. They know they’ll be forever linked if they have a child, and they are ok with that.”

“She says [Drake’s] a grown man and he’s responsible compared to her exes like Chris Brown,” the source continued telling the mag. “She thinks he’ll make the perfect dad. They’ve talked about having adjoining mansions in Barbados so they could co-parent and hook up whenever they wanted.”

Wow! This is really not a decision you take lightly! Drake and Rihanna are so tight, but having a baby will truly tie them together forever! Someone who’s not going to be happy about this alleged pact? Chris, who, as HollywoodLife.com told you previously, saw himself raising a child with Rihanna one day — a sibling for Royalty!

