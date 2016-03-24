Shemar Moore Leaves ‘Criminal Minds’ — Watch Derek’s Emotional Final Scene

Shemar Moore’s time on ‘Criminal Minds’ is over. Derek said goodbye to his beloved friends at the BAU on the March 23 episode of the show. His final scene will bring tears to your eyes. Click to WATCH!

Shemar Moore, 45, has walked away from Criminal Minds. After 11 seasons of playing Derek Morgan, his character bid farewell on the March 23 episode of Criminal Minds. Derek had sweet last moments with Reid, Penelope and more fan favorites. Watch Shemar’s final scene now. Get your tissues now.

In the final scene, JJ gives him a photo of the BAU crew with Savannah and the baby. “I will always be here for you,” JJ says to Derek. He moves on to Reid, and their goodbye is so emotional. Their bromance has always been a highlight of the show. “I just can’t imagine this room without you,” Reid says through tears.

“Just know that I am always going to be on your side,” Derek says. Then he gives Reid the birth announcement for Hank Spencer Morgan. “Spencer is for the best little brother anyone could ever ask for,” Derek tells Reid. They hug, and Derek makes Reid promise to be a big brother to Hank.

Derek catches up with Penelope next, who packs up all of Derek’s stuff. “Everything you and I do together is magic,” Derek says. You got that right. Derek and Penelope have always made one heck of a team. Before he leaves, Penelope assumes the role of Hank’s godmother.

During the final episode, Derek realizes that his family is what’s most important in life. Savannah is nearly shot after he continues to pursue the assailants who kidnapped and tortured him earlier in the season, and that’s when Derek makes the life-changing decision to leave the BAU.

Shemar told TVLine why he decided to step away from the role he played for 11 seasons. “I didn’t direct, I didn’t write, but I grew, and I’m leaving because I want to continue to grow as an actor. I’m leaving to see what else I’m capable of,” he said. “I need balance in my life. I love what I do for a living, I love it from ‘action’ to ‘cut’, but I also want to walk my dogs, travel, get married, have kids. I want balance, and it’s hard to do with the schedule that we have.”

