‘Hannah Montana’: Miley Cyrus Says ‘Yes’ To Reunion For 10th Anniversary

Are you ready for great news, ‘Hannah Montana’ fans? Miley Cyrus is totally IN for a full cast reunion in honor of the Disney show’s 10th anniversary, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY confirm!

Miley Cyrus, 23, has not forgotten where she came from, folks. As her hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana celebrates it’s 10-year anniversary, the actress has decided that a reunion would be absolutely amazing. OMG!

“If you would have asked Miley a few years ago to do a ‘Hannah Montana’ reunion, she would have most likely said no,” a source close to the super star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But, thankfully, things have changed for Miley!

“She’s in a different place now, a really good place thanks to Liam [Hemsworth],” the source explained. “She feels more at peace than ever and has a lot of gratitude for the show that put her on the map. So yes, Miley would definitely consider doing a ‘Hannah Montana’ reunion.”

Wow! Can you imagine, little Hannah Montana all grown up? The possibilities are endless, especially if the cast reunited for a movie. Could Hannah go back to the life of a legendary singer, or would she stay the normal non-celeb she decided to be at the very end? Hmm!

However, Hannah’s fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high for anything that would be ongoing. The reunion would likely be quick, much like the High School Musical reunion, because it’s no secret that Miley has put the past in the past. Either way, it’s great to know that she would be game to get back together and honor the series that made her who she is today!

