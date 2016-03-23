Gigi Hadid Fires Back At Fan After She’s Slut-Shamed For Dating Around Hollywood

So rude! A cruel fan made a nasty Twitter comment to Gigi Hadid about her dating history, ripping on her for having had way too many boyfriends. But the model wasn’t having any of it and totally smacked down the nasty comment! Read on to see what she had to say!

Don’t mess with Gigi Hadid! The 20-year-old model takes her reader comments very seriously on her social media and she tore apart one Twitter follower who claimed she’s had too many boyfriends. And she didn’t stop there, as she took the comment and reposted it to her Twitter account so that all of her fans were aware that she won’t take to being slut-shamed! You go Gigi! See what completely set her off.

The very mean — and highly incorrect Twitter comment came after the model posted a photo of her gorgeous boyfriend Zayn Malik, 23, to her Twitter page. A user names Sel wrote “ @ GiGiHadid practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks,” in the comments. That really stuck in her craw has Gigi’s’s not been one to date her way around Hollywood, so she totally had the need to fire back!

“I’ve dated 3 guys in 3 yrs, hun. My walk can always get better; I hope the unrelated bitterness in ur heart can too,” Gigi blasted back after a cruel commenter tried calling her out for having had way too many boyfriends in her brief dating life. Not only that, she took the comment and her response and it and made a separate post on her page, so that all her fans know to not even think about trying to slut-shame her! Way to own it, girl! And how dare they criticize your walk, you’re a runway queen.

Gigi has only been linked to singer Cody Simpson, 19, who she dated on and off before splitting for good in May 2015. She then moved on to Joe Jonas, 26, for a five month relationship that cooled because of their busy schedules. Zayn entered the picture in Dec. 2015 and they’re been together ever since. Needless to say, she doesn’t have a new boyfriend ever two weeks!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gigi did the right thing by calling out the fan’s lies? Or should she have just ignored it?