‘Arrow’: Oliver & Felicity Getting Married? — See The Epic Wedding Photos

Wait, are Oliver and Felicity getting married? New photos of the March 23 episode of ‘Arrow’ have been revealed, and Oliver and Felicity are at the altar! However, there’s a catch!

This is a dream come true for Olicity fans. In all-new photos of the upcoming episode of Arrow, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) looks like a princess in a wedding gown, while Oliver (Stephen Amell) looks dapper in a tuxedo. It appears that Oliver and Felicity are getting married, but don’t call them newlyweds just yet!

Okay, so we can’t believe how gorgeous Felicity looks in that wedding dress. She is absolutely gorgeous. Plus, it’s nice to see her up and walking again. The photo that shows Oliver and Felicity holding hands at the altar makes us feel all sorts of feelings.

But Felicity isn’t going to be Mrs. Oliver Queen — right now. The March 23 episode revolves around a heartbroken Cupid returning to Star City with her mind set on destroying anyone in love. Oliver and the team discover she’s killing innocent couples on their wedding day, so Oliver and Felicity decide to pose as bait.

Well, well, well. So that’s what is really going on. Back in Feb. 2016, producer Marc Guggenheim teased this very wedding. “Not a dream sequence. Not a hallucination. Not an alternate reality. Not a flash forward to a potential future,” he tweeted, along with one of the pictures of Oliver and Felicity at the altar.

He was right, too. The wedding isn’t a dream, it’s just not a real wedding. Will this get Oliver and Felicity in the mood to wed? The engaged couple has been through the wringer lately, and they deserve some happiness! Arrow airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. Catch up on Arrow by signing up for Amazon Prime now.

